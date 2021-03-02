Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Would 'Love' for Her to 'Not Need' Conservatorship

✖

Britney Spears Dad Jamie has taken a lot of criticism lately for his conservatorship over the pop icon, but he says that he would "love" for her to "not need" it. Speaking on behalf of Jamie, his attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen told CNN that "every single decision" her client makes is in the best interest of his daughter. [Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship," Thoreen told CNN.

The lawyer went on to add, "Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it." Thoreen continued, saying, "Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any 'Father of the Year' award. Like any parent, he doesn't always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest."

After renewed interest in Britney Spears' court-ordered conservatorship and calls for the singer's father to step aside as co-conservator, an attorney for Jamie Spears says he believes "every single decision he has made has been in her best interest." https://t.co/A4bk8fbvqL — CNN (@CNN) March 2, 2021

Following the recent "Free Britney" documentary, which explored the history and known details of the 39-year-old singer's conservatorship, Jamie has had to play a bit of defense, and many Spears fans have grown even more upset at the situation. In a recent ABC interview, Thoreen attempted to clarify the nature and structure of the legally binding order. "The court investigator also interviews everyone who is involved in the conservatorship, and they do a deep dive to really study the conservatorship to find out what's going on," she said. "And what I can tell you is every year the court has kept the conservatorship in place."

“Jamie loves his daughter. And like any other family, issues come up from time to time." Thoreen said a lot more, including a claim about their relationship that counters the popular narrative https://t.co/6QXHJ6eXXp pic.twitter.com/Pi9KbepX9N — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 25, 2021

Thoreen also spoke highly of Jamie, saying he's a "fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation." She went on to say that "people were harming [Britney] and they were exploiting her," which is what prompted Jamie to step in the first place. "Britney's assets were clearly being mismanaged and she was being taken advantage of financially by some of those around her."