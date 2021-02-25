✖

As increased spotlight is put on Britney Spears' conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears, is speaking out to tell his side of the story. After a judge earlier this month ruled that Jamie and Bessemer Trust will now have equal power over the 39-year-old pop singer's finance, and following the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary, Vivian L. Thoreen made an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America Thursday to speak on Jamie's behalf about the ongoing conservatorship battle.

Defending the conservatorship, which was established in 2008, and Jamie, Thoreen said "that every story wants to have a villain, but people have it so wrong here." Thoreen said the story surrounding the conservatorship is one "about a fiercely loyal, loving, and dedicated father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation." She added that "people were harming her and they were exploiting her."

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: “Jamie saved Britney’s life.” Jamie Spears’ attorney speaks out on the conservatorship fight. @arobach has the story. https://t.co/2p4CNhDPvn pic.twitter.com/pLhKGLlC4S — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 25, 2021

Jamie's attorney said that her client "saved" Spears' life, having "worked tirelessly to protect her" since being named her conservator, explaining that he has "collaborated with her to help her regain custody of her children" and has also "brought her finances back from disaster." Thoreen went on to state that when Jamie stepped in as conservator, court records show his daughter's finances were only worth $2.8 million "and she was in debt and facing lawsuits to the tune of millions of dollars." Thoreen said Jamie has worked with his daughter "to restore Britney's finances to where they are today to nearly $60 million."

Thoreen went on to state that Jamie has fulfilled his duties as Britney's conservator with "the kind of dedication and diligence that only a family member - that only a parent who loves his daughter unconditionally - can." She also said that amid the coronavirus pandemic, her client and his daughter spent weeks together in Louisiana, and that during that time, "Britney never expressed those words to her father. She's never asked him to step aside," contradicting statements from Spears' lawyers that the musician was "scared" of her father and refused to perform until he was no longer her conservator.

"Anytime Britney wants to end her conservatorship she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it," Thoreen said, adding that Spears has "always had this right" but has "never exercised it. Britney knows that her daddy loves her, and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him. Just as he always has been - conservatorship or not."

Jamie was appointed his daughter's conservator in 2008. In recent weeks and months, the conservatorship has been in the spotlight, particularly following the release of Framing Britney Spears, which explored the media's coverage and exploitation of Spears throughout her career as well as her current legal battles over her conservatorship, including the "Free Britney" movement. Thoreen's comments defending the conservatorship came two weeks after a judge overruled Jamie's objection to adding Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator.