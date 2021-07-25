Britney Spears' Agent Speaks out About Her Ongoing Conservatorship Battle

✖

Another Britney Spears ally has spoken out about her ongoing conservatorship battle. TMZ reports that her best friend and longtime agent Cade Hudson took to social media to offer his support to the Free Britney movement and condemn her current legal situation. "I've kept my mouth shut for 12 + years on Britney. Enough is enough. After getting thousands of death threats, getting water bottles thrown at my head in bars from bystanders telling me I’m brainwashing her -Britney lm now speaking up," Hudson wrote.

He goes on to detail the situation that lead to her breakdown in 2007 and point out that it was unfair that her situation is unchanged after over 12 years. "Britney who was accused of some errors as a new mom at 26 with 100 cameras in her face daily waiting to document any wrong move she did gets placed under a never-ending conservatorship?" Hudson pointed out. "Sexism at its best."

Britney Spears celebrating her birthday with her boyfriend Sam Asghari and her best friend, Cade Hudson. pic.twitter.com/Ym4SMHvOS2 — World Britney 🌎 (@Britney96192745) December 2, 2020

Hudson also calls out Spears' father, Jamie Spears, without naming him. "This is a violation of someone's basic human rights that were taken away," Hudson continued. "I've kept my mouth shut out of the fear of losing my job as her agent and losing the career I worked my ass off for 15 years to build, out of threats from the man we all know who, but I won't even dignify mentioning his name. I’m officially done being quiet."

Hudson says that he knows the "real Britney," detailing their Christmases together and the fact that Spears has volunteered at children's dance classes. "The system and the public failed her," he wrote. "Her new attorney is the best of the best and knows that the work has just begun but it’s progress & hope and that’s all we can ask for now until action can be taken." Hudson also made a legally vague reference to another ally in Spears' life, who TMZ thinks could be a reference to her recently resigned manager Larry Rudolph. "I'll end with a few things, one person who was in her life (again legally can't name names) was also silenced by the people around her. You silencers know who you are. This person has her best interest at heart."

"Even if people don't see it now, it will come out. To the ones who should be worried, you know who you are too. The nonsense needs to end, and the healing process needs to begin. The lord tends to pay those people back in his own ways. So for the first time I'm publicly saying [FREE BRITNEY]," Hudson continued. "Time to get my girl and best friend back. [Britney Spears] it's your time - the world is listening and is on your side. The world NEEDS you freed and back."