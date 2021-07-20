✖

Britney Spears' former body guard is raising new alarming allegations amid the singer's ongoing conservatorship battle. According to Fernando Flores, who worked for the singer from February to July 2010, the "Toxic" singer was given a cocktail of powerful drugs once a week and was never allowed to leave the house alone under the rules of her conservatorship. Flores, a former police officer, raised the new allegations when speaking with The Sun just a week after Spears earned a legal victory when a judge approved her request to hire her own attorney for the case as she attempts to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator.

Speaking to the outlet, Flores alleged that a woman, who was not named, would visit the singer’s home weekly on Fridays to give her the medication. Flores said he would explain to Spears "what everything was — three anti-psychotic medications and birth control pills." Spears previously revealed that her reproductive rights were greatly limited, as she wasn't allowed to remove an IUD from her body. Flores said after taking the medication, Spears would "go from sane to talking about parallel universes."

Flores, who was hired as Spears' bodyguard just a year after Jamie was made her conservator, also detailed how Spears was under constant monitoring. According to Flores, the musician's father "would call three or four times a day to check what was going on," and her phone was monitored. Flores also alleged that Spears was never allowed out on her own and had to ask for her father's permission "if he wanted something." The singer, Flores said, "spent her days watching TV, or working out." Flores also said Spears would often break down in tears while her father bossed her around. He said, "when down, she’d cry listening to [James Brown's] 'It's A Man's World.'"

Flores' claims come amid the ongoing conservatorship battle that has been capturing headlines across the globe. In June, Spears delivered emotional courtroom testimony, telling a judge, "this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good." Speaking for more than 20 minutes, the singer said, "I just want my life back, it's been 13 years and it's enough." Spears again delivered tearful testimony during a July hearing, telling a judge that she "would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse. I want to press charges against my father today." Stating that she would like "an investigation into my dad," Spears said she has been "extremely scared" of her father and that "this conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life." Spears claimed that very part of her life has been controlled, including her diet and said that those in the conservatorship "were trying to kill me…if this is not abuse, I don't know what is." She called her conservatorship "f–ing cruelty."

At this time, Spears' father remains her conservator. When a judge granted the singer’s request to hire her own attorney, Spears hired Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor. Rosengart at the time confirmed plans to formally file a motion to remove Jamie as conservator and end the conservatorship for good.