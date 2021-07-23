Cher Makes Special Promise to Britney Spears After Embattled Star Reveals Her Dream Outing With Legend

✖

Britney Spears has been sharing a lot of how she's feeling about her conservatorship battle on her Instagram account. In a post on Thursday, she shared a very specific dream she had for when she was "free" from her father Jamie Spears' control. "Maybe I'll just be nice and plant here and keep my dreams alive by thinking about visiting St. Tropez with [Cher] and eating ice cream," Spears wrote. "She was one of my favorite singers as a kid and I loved to dress up as her."

The "Turn Back Time" singer saw Spears' Instagram post, and as a show of solidarity, posted a tweet acknowledging her wish. "When [Britney Spears] is FINALLY FREE, I’m Taking her to San Tropez & We’ll Eat Ice Cream To Her Hearts Content," Cher wrote.

While Britney Spears' conservatorship battle is far from over, the "Toxic" singer is starting to feel more optimistic about her future. According to E! News, Spears' new lawyer of her own choosing, Matthew Rosengart, is "moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove" her father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate. Jamie has been in control of Spears' life and wealth since 2008, but she's finally starting to believe that that could change soon.

"Since Britney spoke out in court, things have changed and become a little bit more relaxed," a source told E! News. "She's gained more independence and control over her life. She feels a big weight has been lifted and that she is free to speak her mind. She is relieved and hopeful about the future for the first time in years."

The insider also revealed that Spears has enjoyed having full control of her Instagram account again. "She's enjoying doing her Instagram posts without any editing," they explained, despite her social media manager's insistence that Spears has always created her own content. "She loves spending time on her dances and being creative. She feels fulfilled and satisfied knowing that she can use her voice however she wants. She can finally do and say whatever she pleases. She feels like she has people in her corner who will fight for her. She doesn't feel so alone and feels that she finally has the support to get what she wants."