British Royal Takes Hiatus From His Royal Duties

The Duke of Edinburgh is not expected to return to official duties until later this month, leaving the women of the British royal family to 'hold the fort.'

Another member of the British royal family is taking a break from their royal duties. As King Charles III and Kate Middleton recover from their respective surgeries, Prince Edward, 59, is said to be "taking "a short break from public duties" following his recent overseas trips to South Africa and St. Helena in January, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who is the youngest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, spent four days last week visiting South Africa, a Commonwealth country, and St. Helena, a British Overseas Territory. According to PEOPLE, the duke's decision to take some time away from his royal duties isn't unprecedented, as it is actually common for the royals to take time off after busy trips. Edward will be out of commission for about a week, with the Royal Diary showing that his next public appearance won't be until Thursday, Feb. 8, when he is scheduled to attend a reception at the Institute of Physics and a talent showcase at The Savoy as patron of the Production Guild of Great Britain.

The Duke of Edinburgh is in St Helena! 🇸🇭



🐢 HRH was welcomed to one of the most remote inhabited islands by Jonathan the Tortoise, who, at 191 years old, is the oldest living land animal in the world!



Click to read more about HRH's time on the island so far! 👇 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 25, 2024

Edward's decision to take a brief hiatus, which is procedure, comes as two other members of the British royal family are currently out of commission – King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales. The two royals recently underwent procedures at the London Clinic – His Majesty for treatment of an enlarged prostate and Middleton for an undisclosed issue that required abdominal surgery – and both have postponed official engagements amid their recoveries. With three royals off any official duties, the women of the royal family have been left to take charge.

The Telegraph that Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh "are to hold the fort for the coming week," as they are "the only senior members of the Royal family on public engagements." All three women have continued to take part in official engagements as Charles and Middleton were hospitalized. While Prince William is also a senior royal, it is understood that he has postponed public duties to be at his wife's side throughout her recovery at home and to take care of their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Both Charles and Middleton have since been discharged from the hospital and are now continuing their recoveries at home. Entertainment Tonight reported Monday that His Majesty is expected to be working from home on paperwork for the time being. It is unclear when they will return to public appearances, though it is believed Middleton will not return to official duties until after Easter.