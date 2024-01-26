King Charles Visits Kate Middleton as He's Admitted to Same Hospital

Kate Middleton is receiving some royal support as she recovers from her "planned abdominal surgery." King Charles III visited the Princess of Wales at the London Clinic Friday after he was admitted to the UK hospital for his own surgery to treat an enlarged prostate with Queen Camilla by his side.

"The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

Buckingham Palace did not say how long the King is expected to remain hospitalized. The Sun reported that Charles was in "good spirits" as he arrived at the hospital Friday. According to PEOPLE, His Majesty was photographed arriving with his wife at the London Clinic in Marylebone, where Middleton continues to recover from her abdominal surgery. The Palace announced last week that Middleton underwent a "successful" surgery for an undisclosed issue, which PEOPLE reports is non-cancerous, and was expected to "remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery." The Palace at the time added that Middleton, 42, would be "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." That same day, it was also announced that the King would be undergoing surgery.

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," the statement read. "His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure."

In the days since the health crisis affecting the British royal family were announced, Middleton and Charles have received plenty of support. A source told the Mirror that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "contacted both parties in different ways to express their concern and best wishes." Meanwhile, Prince William has been photographed leaving the hospital in the days since his wife underwent the procedure, and it is understood that the Prince of Wales is planning to spend as much time at his wife's side throughout her recover as possible. He is reportedly balancing daytime visits with looking after their three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. It is expected that he will postpone some engagements to be Middleton's side.