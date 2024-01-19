Prince William Has a Very Relatable Way to Kick off His Week

Everyone needs a good way to kickstart their week, and it's reported that Prince William has a very relatable to greet each Monday. "Prince William has said that he likes to kick off each week to the sound of the Australian rock band's 'Thunderstruck,' calling it, 'The best tonic for Monday morning,'" author Robert Hardman writes in his new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, as shared by Us Weekly. Hardman also shared that William has a "particular soft spot" for the English electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers.

Us Weekly went on to note that William has been very open about his affinity for the classic rock tune, even bringing it up during an appearance on the "Time to Walk" podcast, back in December 2021. "There's nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when you're a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC, 'Thunderstruck'," William said at the time. The father-of-three confessed that he initially felt the song was "quite heavy" for a Monday morning playlist, but eventually grew to enjoy it. He added that he'd since listened to it a "million times."

"It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone," William said. "I'd imagine you're going to walk quite fast listening to it, maybe with a skip in your step, with the headbanging. It's a difficult song not to dance to or to nod along to."

William would certainly have cause for adding some pep in his step these days, especially after it was reported that he could be come the King of England much sooner than expected. King Charles III only made his ascension to the throne in 2022, but one Royal expert says he might abdicate at some point for his eldest son, Prince William. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Royal biographer Phil Dampier commented on the news out of Denmark, where Queen Margrethe announced she would be stepping down. Dampier noted that King Charles could do the same, setting up William and his wife, Kate Middleton, to be the new King and Queen of England while they are still young.

"It must make you wonder if in five or ten years' time King Charles might think about doing the same," Dampier said, "if his health suffers or he just thinks it is a good time to pass on to William and Kate while they are still young." The Royal expert continued, "Our late Queen would never abdicate because of what happened in 1936 when her uncle abdicated and her father came to the throne. But times change." Dampier then added, "William and Kate get on very well with Frederik and Mary and will be among the first to congratulate them. They will be fascinated to see how they get on as King and Queen and it will make them think about their future as well."