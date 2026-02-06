Brie Larson Sends Special Tribute After Ms. Shirley’s Death

Brie Larson is remembering Shirley “Ms. Shirley” Raines as a “true visionary” following the activist’s death on Jan. 27 at the age of 58.

The Captain Marvel star, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday to reshare a conversation she had with the Beauty 2 The Streetz nonprofit founder about her work with homeless people in 2020.

“Shirley was a true visionary who led with a level of empathy that changed the landscape of the communities she served,” Larson wrote in the caption of her post. “She dedicated herself to ensuring every person she met felt dignified, visible, and deeply loved.”

“This conversation is just a glimpse into the magic she brought to @beauty2thestreetz every day,” the actress continued. “Her life was a masterclass in compassion and her light will never fade.”

Raines’ work with Beauty 2 The Streetz, which provides food and aid to homeless populations such as Los Angeles’ Skid Row, was well known on social media, garnering more than 6 million followers on Instagram and TikTok.

On Jan. 27, officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found Raines dead inside her home in Henderson, Nev., following a welfare check request from her daughter, Rashawn Williams. Police found Raines unresponsive on the floor next to her bed. Her official cause of death from the Clark County Coroner’s Office is still pending.

News of Raines’ death was first announced by Beauty 2 The Streetz. “It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley,” the organization shared on Jan. 28. “Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada.”

“Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations,” they continued. “This loss is devastating to the entire Beauty 2 The Streetz team, the communities we serve, and the countless individuals whose lives were forever changed by Ms. Shirley’s love, generosity, and selfless service. Her legacy will continue to live on through the work she started and the hearts she touched.”



Larson’s tribute to Raines is just one of many that have been shared in the days following her death, with Lizzo sharing an emotional video to her Instagram Story reflecting on their collaborations over the years.

“I am devastated,” the singer said, adding, “People like her are rare, special and they deserve to be protected and honored. And I’m so grateful I was able to give her her flowers when she was here.”

“She overserved the underserved and she helped the marginalized feel important,” Lizzo continued through tears. “We’re going to miss you and we’re going to need you, Shirley. I’m so sad that you’re gone.”