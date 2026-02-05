Tributes Pour in for Ms. Shirley After Her Unexpected Death

The social media world at large are continuing to mourn the loss of popular West coast philanthropist, Ms. Shirley. As previously reported, Shirley Raines, the founder and CEO of Beauty 2 The Streetz, has died.

TMZ reports she was found unresponsive next to her bed in her home during a wellness check. She was 58 years old at the time of her death, and according to her family, she did not have any illnesses nor was she on any medication.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shirley’s twin sister Sheila told TMZ that her sister was found in her Henderson, Nevada home. The family is awaiting an autopsy report.

Her death was announced on the Beauty 2 The Streetz Instagram account. Sharing to over 1 million followers, the post reads in part: “It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley.”

The post continued: “Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada. Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations.”

“I’m thinking about all those people Ms. Shirley would help on a daily basis, waiting for her to come or wondering where she’s been,” one X user wrote.

Another wrote: “Literally a week ago I texted my man telling him how much I love Ms. Shirley, I always express my admiration for her, how much she inspires me & that she’s my role model even though I never met her – this is so sad. An Angel on earth, pure soul. R.I.P Ms. Shirley.” Another spoke on her impeccable fashion sense, writing, “One thing I’m gonna remember about Ms Shirley that Queen was always ALWAYS dressed to the nines! Those haircuts sharped and slashed. Jewelry always paired well. And those makeup beats????? Girl… that was queen mother right there.”