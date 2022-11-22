'Bridgerton': Phoebe Dynevor and Andrew Garfield Spark Dating Rumors

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and Andrew Garfield might be on the verge of a romance, as rumors have recently sparked that the pair are dating. According to The Sun, an unnamed source claims that the two were seen getting "cozy" at the GQ Man Of The Year Awards in London earlier this month. The source adds that they have been "inseparable" ever since.

"Andrew and Phoebe clicked straight away, there was an immediate attraction," the insider told The Sun. "They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common. But this is certainly no one-off encounter." Notably, there are no photos of the alleged coziness the two are said to have enjoyed, and neither camp has yet to acknowledge if the rumors are true.

If the rumors do turn out to be true, this would mark Dynevor's first known romance since she split with Pete Davidson in 2021. The pair were first rumored to be dating in March of that year, with the romance purportedly confirmed in April after Davidson apparently referred to Dynevor as his "celebrity crush. The two of them dated for roughly six months. In October, it was reported that the two had parted ways due to their busy schedules and distance.

Prior to that, she had been rumored to be dating her Bridgerton co-star Regé-Jean Page, but she eventually shut down those rumors. Speaking to You magazine, Dynevor said, "I'd love to say there was really something between us, but no, it has always been strictly professional." She went on to add, "There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work."

Dynevor continued, "We have a really professional working relationship. I'm glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further." The 25-year-old explained that she "always hears" about co-stars falling in love, then confessing, "It's yet to happen to me, but I'm intrigued." Dynevor revealed that she and Page, 31, knew fans would speculate about their real lives since their on-screen romance is so captivating, and they were reluctant to shatter the fantasy. "People really root for us. We have to say we're actors; we're doing a job, there is something to be said for not spoiling the magic," she said. "But at a certain point, you have to say 'no.'"