Brian Littrell Joins Parler, and Backstreet Boys Fans Are Divided

Backstreet Boys fans aren't pleased by Brian Littrell's latest social media activity. On Friday, shortly after it was reported that President Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter, Littrell wrote that he was on Parler, a social media site that bills itself as "unbiased" and has become a home to many right-wing individuals (on Saturday, CNN reported that Google Play removed Parler from its store as the app does not include moderation and has featured people trying to incite ongoing violence on it as of late). In response to Littrell's message about Parler, many Backstreet Boys responded to the tweet to share their true feelings about the situation.

Trump's Twitter ban came after a mob of individuals, made up of the president's supporters, stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was trying to certify the results of the election, causing the building to go into lockdown. Shortly after the incident took place on Wednesday, Trump posted a video (which was subsequently removed from Twitter for violating its Civic Integrity policy) in which he told the rioters to "go home," but he still doubled-down on his baseless claims that the election was "stolen" from him. He also told the rioters that he understands their frustrations, that he believes they're special, and that he loves them. Hours after the riot died down, and lawmakers were able to finally certify Joe Biden's win, Trump finally acknowledged that he lost the 2020 presidential election. He wrote that there will be an "orderly" transition of power.

Considering everything that took place over the last few days, many Backstreet Boys fans weren't happy to see that Littrell was promoting the social media site that has become the home of many far-right voices. They were especially incensed about his message as he used his Twitter account to promote Parler, instead of utilizing his platform to release a statement denouncing the violence that took place at the Capitol on Wednesday.