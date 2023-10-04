Brian Austin Green Reveals Medical Condition That Left Him Bedridden for Months

Brian Austin Green spoke candidly in an episode of Cheryl Burke's Sex, Lies and Spray Tans podcast about his journey to overcome major health complications. The The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star opened up about the health issue that left him bedridden for a prolonged period, shedding light on his struggles and recovery process.

According to the podcast episode, he and his fiancée, Sharna Burgess, met when both were actively striving to improve their lives. Burgess had been single for about five years, while he had been single for two years and "aggressively in therapy." As Green explained to Burke, "I'd spent four and a half years recovering from stroke-like symptoms without ever having had a stroke, but I couldn't speak."

Aside from problems speaking, reading, and writing, he also had mobility problems. "Then these neurological things started happening after the vertigo, and that was -- it was four and a half years of my life. I got to the point where I shuffled like I was a 90-year-old man," Green said. In response to a question about his diagnosis, he explained that doctors initially diagnosed him with vertigo and ulcerative colitis, which together caused him to be bedridden for three months.

Even after consulting several specialists during that time, they could not pinpoint the exact cause of his illnesses. According to Green, he does not believe that the symptoms he is experiencing were connected with the December 2014 car accident that he and his ex-wife, Megan Fox, were involved in.

In his view, his health problems were caused by dietary factors. He credited kinesiology and Eastern medicine with helping him to finally be diagnosed. "It was all undiagnosed by Western medicine, so I ended up having to finally find a doctor that is much more into, like, kinesiology and Eastern medicine," the Green continued.

He said stress was at the root of his health problems, in addition to internal inflammation caused by gluten and dairy consumption. Despite his active lifestyle and consultations with top neurologists in the country, over 200 blood tests, and two MRIs, he said Western medicine could not explain his condition. "I had such brain fog that I reintroduced my best friend of like 25 plus years to my sister who he had also known for 25 plus years," Green admitted.

During his illness, Green, a father of five, said he had difficulties reading Dr. Seuss books to his children. In addition to having three children with Fox -- Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7 -- Green has a 21-year-old son, Kassius, born to his relationship with Vanessa Marcil. He welcomed his youngest child, Zane Walker, with Burgess in June 2022.

Although Green has been dealing with health challenges, he expressed excitement about the arrival of his newest child, pointing out that his older sons are very eagerly anticipating the presence of their new sibling as well. To emphasize the warmth and love within his family, he stressed how its newest member would benefit from the supportive environment.