Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison Finalize Divorce After 9-Year Marriage That Began When She Was 16

Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison have officially called it quits. In court documents obtained by TMZ, the former couple have reached a divorce settlement splitting up their assets. Now, once signed by a judge, they’ll officially both be single come March. Stodden also posted about the news on her Instagram.

“I’m officially divorced today,” Stodden wrote in the caption, along with a butterfly emoji and the hashtag ‘divorce day.’

As far as their assets, Hutchinson gets their Italian Greyhound, Dourtney, the 2001 Jeep Wrangler, and his retirement savings, along with his personal website (valued at $100). Meanwhile, Stodden keeps their furniture and appliances. She also will have to take responsibility of three of the couple’s credit card debts, while Hutchinson gets one. They’ll also be splitting their life insurance policy.

The couple first married in 2011 when Hutchinson was 50 and Stodden was only 16. They initially split in February 2017, though Stodden listed September 1 of that year as their separation date. She formally filed for divorce in March of 2018.

In October of 2018, she asked a judge to issue a default judgment in her divorce from Hutchison, meaning she was asking a judge to sign off on the divorce, despite the fact that Hutchison never filed a response or appeared in court. The judge didn’t grant her the default, citing that she needed to prove that she served Hutchison with divorce papers in the first place.

The couple also suffered a miscarriage in 2016, which was announced by Stodden’s manager Gina Rodriguez in a statement to PEOPLE in July of that year.

“Courtney and her husband, Doug, are at an emotional loss for words and are using this time to grieve with their close family and friends. Please respect their privacy as the couple try to cope with losing their precious baby and seek the support they both need.”

While they were married, Stodden and Hutchison both appeared on Couples Therapy in 2012. She was also a contestant on the U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 and Celebs Go Dating in 2017. Her other credits include Million Dollar Matchmaker, Reality Ex-Wives, Hollywood Hillbillies and The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition.