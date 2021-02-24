Brian Austin Green Reportedly Responds to Machine Gun Kelly Wearing Ex Megan Fox's Blood on His Neck

✖

Brian Austin Green has thoughts — or doesn't — on the fact that Machine Gun Kelly wears his ex Megan Fox's blood around his neck. The former couple who were together for more than a decade, announced their split in May 2020 and have both since moved on. Now, Green shared few words when asked his thoughts on Kelly's necklace that he told his fans about on Valentine's Day.

"I don't have thoughts," he said according to Too Fab. Kelly stirred social media when he posted a photo of the necklace he wears every day that has a drop of Fox's blood in it. The gesture runs parallel to Billy Bob Thorton and Angelina Jolie and brings even more light to the fact that Fox starred in the singer's music video for "Bloody Valentine."

The actress and Beverly Hills 90210 actor started dating in 2004 and ended up getting married in 2010. They share three children together: Bodhi, Noah, and Journey. However, in 2020, divorce papers had been filed and now the two have both moved on. Fox quickly moved on to Kelly, sparking early rumors when she starred in his "Bloody Valentine" video. At the time, Green knew they two were friends but he never imagined it being anything more. Fans began to speculate even more when the pair were seen out together and once they made it Instagram official, onlookers had their theories confirmed.

As for Green, he is now with Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess. The two have been spending a lot of time together and on Valentine's Day, Green took to social media to gush over his new woman. "This has been kind of a weird year for me so what an amazing Valentine's Day this has been," he started his video. He praised the professional dancer saying she is a "really amazing, considerate, loving, kind person," adding that when you surround yourself with people dedicated to helping you move forward instead of pulling you back, those are the people you get close with.

"Sharna's been amazing in my life, not only for that reason, but that's been a big thing for me," he explained, adding, "This could be the start of something amazing." Burgess felt the same saying, "This one took me completely by surprise," adding, "I've never known a man like him." Continuing to gush over him as well, it was made clear to fans that the two are elated to be together.