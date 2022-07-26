Sharna Burgess Shows off C-Section Scar 4 Weeks After Giving Birth

Sharna Burgess is opening up about her experience giving birth to her son Zane. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, shared a candid post about her unexpected C-section while delivering her first child with boyfriend Brian Austin Green in June, showing off the scar on her lower abdomen in an Instagram selfie.

"I didn't expect a C section. I didn't necessarily have a birth plan but even my relaxed go with the flow approach got tested when we were told this was the safest option," she recalled of giving birth last month. "Our little Zane was trying so hard to get out but after 30+ hrs of labor and my water breaking TWICE, i just wasn't dilating enough. In the moment it was scary, sh*t even on the table it was scary."

Despite all her fear, the safety of her baby was number one. "But Zane arrived healthy and happy and that was always the priority," she added. "What I had no idea about was my recovery from this. I went in expecting a vaginal delivery and came out with a C-section." Having gone through a major abdominal surgery, Burgess said she admits it's been an adjustment getting acquainted with her postpartum body.

"In total transparency, I was afraid to look at my body for the first time afterward," she shared. "The incision and omg the swelling? I looked and thought 'wow, I am utterly unrecognizable and my body has been through some serious sh*t.' but of course it had... I grew a life inside me. That miracle makes it all worth it. Physically mentally and emotionally postpartum is unlike anything else I've experienced."

Burgess continued that luckily, she has had the help of plenty of special baby tools at home that have made recovering from giving birth an easier experience. The Australian native concluded her candid message with a note to moms everywhere. "However, you delivered your baby, C- Section or vaginally, postpartum recovery is no joke," Burgess wrote. "Women, we are incredible, remember that when you're crying peeing for the first time, or unable to physically get yourself out of bed. It's painful and emotional but it's beautiful and man... is it worth every single second [heart emoji] you've got this xx."