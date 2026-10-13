‘Breaking Bad’ Stars Pay Tribute to RJ Mitte After His Sudden Death at 34

After RJ Mitte suddenly passed away at 34, the disability rights activist and actor’s Breaking Bad co-stars paid tribute to him.

Mitte was found dead in Brownsville, Texas, on Oct. 12. The Brownsville Police Department told PEOPLE they were called to the late actor’s home at 12:50 p.m. He was declared dead at 1:32 p.m.

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“The cause and manner of death are still pending, as there is currently an ongoing investigation,” law enforcement shared.

Mitte’s rep has since confirmed that he died by suicide.

Shortly after the news broke, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston released a statement, revealing that he is in “deep despair” over the sudden death of his onscreen son.

“RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died. I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm,” Cranston shared in his latest Instagram post. “Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never – ever – allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination.”

Cranston further praised the young actor, writing, “Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him – but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way… He was one of the stars of a hit TV show – but still a kid.”

The longtime actor further described Mitte as “pretty raw” when Breaking Bad began production in 2007. “Little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor. He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community.”

“All that promise and potential now is such a loss. It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why?” Cranston noted.

The actor also said he spoke to Mitte a few weeks ago and planned to have lunch soon.

“I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future,” Cranston continued. “But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed… I’ll miss you, son.”

Cranston went on to add, “I can’t stop there without imploring anyone who is contemplating suicide to please call for the support you need at 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (https://988lifeline.org/). There is hope.”

Fellow Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul also spoke out about Mitte’s passing. He said he was “at a loss” when he heard the news.

“I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed,” Paul shared. “And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that.”

Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader on Breaking Bad, said he was heartbroken over the news.

“Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family.”

