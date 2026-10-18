‘Breaking Bad’ Star RJ Mitte Reportedly Faced Family Challenges Before His Shocking Death

Shortly before his sudden death at 34, Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte reportedly faced personal challenges.

Multiple sources close to the late actor/special needs advocate alleged to TMZ that his fiancée, Kennedy Suarez, had given him an impossibly stressful ultimatum — choose between her and his mother, Dyna. Insiders claimed Suarez felt his mother had been meddling in their relationship.

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RJ had a close relationship with both his mother and his sister, Lacianne. That bond led him to refuse to cut off his mom, causing serious friction with his fiancée.

RJ’s mom has since broken her silence about the shocking situation, telling NBC News there were “struggles” with Kennedy.

She further shared that RJ’s decision to take his life was “spur of the moment” and that a friend of his had told her that he was dealing with issues that he was “very hurt over.”

“We all go through some heartbreak in our life, and we all deal with it differently,” she explained. “If I had known anything and could have done anything different, I truly would have. I would have given my life for his life.”

Although Dyna had suggested that he go to therapy, RJ refused to go. “For the last three months, I’d been offering for him to go to therapy, trying to get him to go there, but he was like, ‘No, I’ve got it. It’s OK. I’m handling it,’” she pointed out.

Dyna went on to address the rumors about the relationship between her and Kennedy. “I will tell you there was some of that going on. That was part of the struggle. I’m not going to lie about that,” she shared. “We’re a very tight, close-knit family, and that was weighing on him heavy. And I’m not going to go into the details why that ultimatum was being given, because it’s, again, not anything I could control.”

Dyna also said that she had “always made it clear” to RJ that he could get married. “So there was no decision to be made at that, but he, he, I guess, might have felt torn.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dyna said she attempted to contact RJ but didn’t receive a response. “So I called him at 11. He didn’t answer, so I picked up lunch and went to take it to him, and that’s when I discovered him.”

The couple was friends for a decade before they started dating in 2020. They got engaged nearly a year before RJ’s death. Although he was still with Kennedy in the weeks leading up to his death, RJ allegedly felt distraught about the growing tension between Kennedy and Dyna.

He was found dead in Texas last week, and county officials have since confirmed that he died by suicide. While his family held a celebration of life days later, Kennedy was not invited. TMZ noted that the celebration of life was public and the late actor’s fiancée didn’t need an invitation. However, Kennedy still didn’t show up.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.