‘Breaking Bad’ Star RJ Mitte Dies in Reported Suicide

R.J. Mitte, who played the son on the iconic AMC drama Breaking Bad, has died suddenly. He was 34.

His reps confirmed the passing Deadline and other outlets, confirming “the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte” in Brownsville, Texas. In its own reporting, TMZ relayed the apparent cause of death as suicide.

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RJ Mitte in ‘Breaking Bad’ (Credit: AMC)

Mitte’s reps or officials have not officially announced a cause of death or manner of death.

Mitte is best known as Walter White Jr. (or “Flynn” White) on Breaking Bad. The character was the son of meth-making protagonist Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his wife, Skyler White (Anna Gunn). Like his character, Mitte lived with cerebral palsy. After finding success with the show, he became a disability rights activist and often spoke about overcoming adversity in speeches worldwide.

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He’s also known for his work on the Freeform show Switched at Birth, the Netflix animated series The Guardians of Justice, and the reality TV competition The Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

His social media has remained active in recent months, often promoting his upcoming projects, public appearances and charity work.

The actor became engaged to Kennedy Suarez in October 2025.