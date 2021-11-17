Bradley Cooper and Ex Irina Shayk Spotted Arm in Arm

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are making their co-parenting relationship work for their 4-year-old daughter. The Oscar winner, 46, and his model ex, 35, were spotted arm in arm while walking together in New York City over the weekend in a photo obtained by Entertainment Tonight, with a source telling the publication that the two have been getting along great after their 2019 split.

Having dated for four years before their split, Cooper and Shayk have remained close while co-parenting daughter Lea, even hanging out outside of their parental duties to maintain their relationship. “Irina and Bradley have been in a really great groove in regards to co-parenting for a while,” the publication’s source says. “They both love Lea so much and want to be the best parents possible. A lot of Irina and Bradley’s interactions and hangouts surround Lea and her schedule, but they also get together on their own.”

“They are in a good place and it just works,” the insider continued of the former couple’s co-parenting relationship. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other.” Since their split, Cooper and Shayk have remained respectful of one another in interviews. In September, the Russian model covered the debut issue of Highsnobiety’s HIGHStyle, calling Cooper a “full-on, hands-on dad” and revealing he doesn’t use a nanny.

“Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks — I didn’t call them once,” she said of the trust she has in her ex. “Me and her father are very strict,” she added. “When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says ‘thank you.’ Without ‘please’ or ‘thank you’ she’s not getting anything.”

Shayk was previously linked to Kanye West earlier this year following his split from wife Kim Kardashian, but she declined to address the reports of their rumored romance in the interview. “My grandma was a secret agent in WWII. I think private life should be private. Irina is KGB-style,” she said. “Tomorrow there is going to be a rumor that I’m dating my doorman, OK? Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else. Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself.”