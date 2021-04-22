Irina Shayk Shares Rare Photo of Her and Bradley Cooper's Daughter

✖

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper share 4-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, and the pair, who split in 2019, almost never share photos of her on social media. Shayk made an adorable exception on Wednesday when she used Instagram to celebrate Burberry's fall 2021 ready-to-wear presentation, posting a photo of herself modeling a look from the brand.

Wearing a black crop top and skirt with a black fur coat and nude heels, Shayk looks at the camera as Lea, clad in pink patterned leggings and a pink sweater with her face out of the frame, tugs at her mom's hand. In her caption, Shayk tagged Burberry's chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, writing, "My dream for @riccardotisci17 @burberry." The model also shared that the photo was taken by Cooper, adding, "[photo] by daddy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk)

Cooper does not have Instagram, and this was the first image Shayk has shared of her daughter, though she still maintained Lea's privacy by cropping her face out of the snap. Shayk and Cooper were together for four years before their breakup, which was reported in June 2019.

In March, Shayk told Elle magazine that she isn't a fan of the term "co-parenting." "I never understood the term co-parenting," she said. "When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting." She also reiterated that she prefers to keep her relationship with Cooper private. "My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private," she said.

"It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away," the 35-year-old continued, sharing that she doesn't pay much attention to anything written about her. "I don’t read what is out there. Honestly, I’m too busy raising a child. If they want to write articles [about me], they’re doing their job. I’m concentrating on my life and my friends. The rest is just noise."

She also praised Cooper's parenting, calling him "the most amazing dad." Shayk and Cooper have been spotted together with Lea on several occasions, and a source told PEOPLE magazine after their split that "It’s clear that Bradley and Irina have the same goals for their daughter. They are both wonderful parents."