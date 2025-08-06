Brad Pitt’s Mother Jane Etta Pitt Has Died At 84

Brad Pitt is mourning the loss of his mother, Jane Etta Pitt, after her death at 84.

TMZ reported Wednesday that the Oscar-winning actor’s mom had died. Pitt, 61, has yet to speak publicly about the loss, and a rep for the actor declined to comment to PEOPLE.

Pitt’s niece Sydney, who is the daughter of his younger brother Doug, confirmed the news of her grandmother’s passing on Instagram with a heartfelt tribute.

“My sweet Grammy, Jane Etta, we were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier,” she wrote. “If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart. She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked.”

Actor Brad Pitt and mother Jane Pitt arrive at the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at the Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Sydney continued, “She taught me how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things. She made up the silliest games just to make us laugh, and she believed in fairness, in putting others first, and doing good simply because it was the right thing to do.”

Jane “could keep up with” all 14 of her grandkids “without missing a beat,” her granddaughter continued. “There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it.”

actor Brad Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Jane Pitt, and William Pitt attend the premiere of “Unbroken” at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 15, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

She concluded, “I don’t know how we move forward without her. But I know she’s still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, every hummingbird. She was love in its purest form. We were truly blessed to have her to love on growing up and I know she lives on through each of us.”

Pitt was raised by his mother, a retired school counselor, and his dad, William, who owned a trucking company, in Springfield, Mo., alongside his younger brother Doug and younger sister Julie.