Brad Pitt Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Jewelry Designer Girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon took date night to the red carpet Monday for the premiere of the actor’s new film F1.

The Oscar-winning actor, 61, made a rare red carpet appearance with the jewelry designer, 32, as they stepped out at the New York City premiere of the star-studded new racing film from director Joseph Kosinski.

Pitt, rocking a recent buzz cut, kept things classic in his navy blue double-breasted suit and white dress shirt, adding only a statement ring and satin pocket square for a little flair. De Ramon also looked stylish in her semi-sheer halter top, which showed off her midriff, and a long skirt featuring playful feather details, to which she added a wide belt.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attend the Apple Original Films & Warner Bros. Pictures “F1” World Premiere in Times Square on June 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Pitt and de Ramon were previously spotted in the Big Apple on a double date with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper on Friday. The foursome stepped out for dinner at Cote Korean Steakhouse ahead of the F1 premiere three days later.

Pitt and de Ramon were first spotted together in 2022 and made their red carpet debut two years later in September 2024 at the Venice Film Festival, where Pitt celebrated his recent film with George Clooney, Wolfs.

In December 2024, Pitt ended his eight-year legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie as the former couple settled their divorce. De Ramon was reportedly an influence on her boyfriend to “finally settle,” a source told Page Six at the time.

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon at the “F1” New York Premiere on June 16, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

“Ines wants to have a life together — with possibly children in the future — without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses,” the insider continued, adding that de Ramon “has made [it known that] her opinion is that life would be much more enjoyable with this settled.”

Another source called the Anita Ko Jewelry VP a “positive influence on Brad,” especially when it comes to the end of his legal marriage to Jolie. “She has a really good perspective on things,” they said. “It’s sad how this whole thing has played out, but at least this is progress in the right direction.”

In F1, Pitt is part of a star-studded cast also featuring Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo. F1 hits theaters on June 27.