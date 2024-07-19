Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Takes Out Ad Confirming Impending Name Change

Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh is very serious about dropping her father's last name. TMZ reports that the 18-year-old daughter of Pitt and Angelina Jolie has taken out a public ad confirming her impending name change, which is standard legal procedure before a judge approves name changes.

According to TMZ, the newspaper ad states that Shiloh intends to change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, from from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt. It also adds that anyone who would like to contest the change can make an appearance at court later this month. If no one contests, the name change will go proceed as planned.

Back in May, it was first reported that Shilo had filed the necessary legal paperwork to drop Pitt from her name, after she turned 18.

At the time, In Touch noted that, while the decision could be seen as a slight to Pitt, sources previously told Life & Style that Shiloh has an amicable relationship with him and that she "is not trying to hurt her dad's feelings" by maintaining a close relationship with her mother. "She has sympathy that he's estranged from some of her siblings," the source added about the Jolie/Pitt family dynamic, "but she idolizes her mom and is just doing what feels comfortable."

Pitt has had a complicated relationship with his children for many years, seemingly stemming from abuse allegations made against him by Jolie. In addition to Shiloh, her two sisters Zahara and Vivienne have also both dropped "Pitt" from public uses of their names.