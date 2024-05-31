Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Makes Statement By Dropping Father Brad Pitt's Name on 18th Birthday

Shiloh Jolie just turned 18 and she marked the occasion by making a big personal statement. In Touch reports that the teen has filed the necessary legal paperwork to drop her father Brad Pitt's last name from her own.

The outlet notes that, while the decision could be seen as a slight to Pitt, sources previously told Life & Style that Shiloh has an amicable relationship with him and that she "is not trying to hurt her dad's feelings" by maintaining a close relationship with her mother. "She has sympathy that he's estranged from some of her siblings," the source added about the Jolie/Pitt family dynamic, "but she idolizes her mom and is just doing what feels comfortable."

As noted, Pitt has had a complicated relationship with his children for many years, seemingly stemming from abuse allegations made against him by Jolie. In addition to Shiloh, her two sisters Zahara and Vivienne have also both dropped "Pitt" from public uses of their names.

The most glaring example of Pitt's estrangement from his children comes from a since-deleted 2020 social media post by the couple's 20-year-old son, Pax, who unleashed a heated rant against his father. "You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he allegedly wrote. "You will never understand the damage you've done to my family because you are incapable of doing so."

Pax continued, "You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, happy Father's Day, you f—ing awful human being!!!" At this time, Pitt doesn't appear to have publicly commented on his daughter dropping his last name.