Brad Pitt Is Reportedly Secretly Dating a Singer-Songwriter

Brad Pitt is reportedly secretly dating a famed singer-songwriter, amid his ongoing legal issues with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The Daily Mail reports that Pitt, 58, has a romantic connection with 35-year-old pop artist Lykke Li, who is said to live near the A-list star. “Brad and Lykke have been able to fly under the radar so easily because they’re neighbors,’ an insider alleged.

“Brad and Lykke have been able to fly under the radar so easily because they’re neighbors,” a source told The Sun. “It’s worked out perfectly for Brad, to have someone he likes living so close.” The pair have reportedly. been spotted having dinner at Hollywood restaurant, with a source saying, “It was Lykke, they were dining together.” At this time, multiple outlets have reached out to representatives for the both Pitt and Li, but there appears to be no official confirmation the two are dating. Most recently it was rumored that Pitt was dating Arrested Development, but both have since denied they were a couple.

Pitt’s potential new romance comes as he’s still in the midst of continuing court issues with Jolie, with whom he was with for over a decade. The former couple’s legal battle has got messier back in September, even after she defended the disqualification of the judge in their custody fight. At the time, Us Weekly reported that Pitt and his lawyers had filed a lawsuit, in Luxembourg, over the “potentially lucrative sale of Château Miraval shares.” Château Miraval is the French estate and vineyard — which is owned by a company called Quimicum — where Pitt and Jole were married, back in August 2014.

Us Weekly acquired court documents that indicated the Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood star originally retained 60 percent of Quimicum’s shares, while Jolie had 40 percent. At some point, Pitt moved some of his Quimicum shares to his now-ex-wife, which made them equal partners in the company. Château Miraval is reportedly valued at over $160 million, according to the legal documents, and if the Those Who Wish Me Dead star sells her shares, she could be making a profit at Pitt’s expense. “It is worth mentioning that, for the last four years, Nouvel [Jolie’s company] did not act in the best interest of Quimicum by systematically delaying the approval of the annual accounts and the renewal of the manager,” the lawsuit alleges, accusing Pitt of “systematic obstruction.”