Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Take Their Relationship to the Next Level

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon have been rumored to be dating for several months now, and are reportedly taking their relationship to the next level. Speaking to PEOPLE, a source claimed that the two are now living together.

"It's pretty recent," said the source close to de Ramon. "They are going very strong and she is happier than ever." The insider added that, while things are good between the couple, de Ramon has not given up her own place completely. PEOPLE also noted that it reached out to reps for both Pitt and de Ramon, but did not receive a response.

new 🥹📸 brad pitt in paris with ines, on monday pic.twitter.com/eYb9fZRJqb — Brad Pitt Updates (@pittstoppp) December 20, 2023

Pitt, 60, and de Ramon, 34, reportedly had a romantic summer 2023 together, with another source previously telling PEOPLE that "they are doing great" and their relationship was "going very strong." The source added, "The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other's company and are very into each other. It's apparent to anyone who sees them together."

In November, PEOPLE reported that a third source revealed the pair had attended LACMA's 12th annual Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. However, they did not pose for photos together. "They were super loving. Laughing and joking with everyone around them," the source said. "They seemed to be having a good time."