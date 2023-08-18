Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Had Ultra-Luxe Feature at Wedding 23 Years Ago That Michael Rapaport Still Has Today

Although Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's epic wedding took place over two decades ago, their famous friends are still talking about it to this day. In a recent interview, Michael Rapaport, who acted with Pitt on 1993's True Romance as well as starred alongside Aniston on Friends, revealed some lavish details about the former couple's secret Malibu wedding in 2000. This revelation was made during an appearance by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Aug. 14. Cohen quizzed the comedian on recent Bravo headlines, such as the Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy serving her castmates caviar on Pringles as part of the Bravo cast. "Any time you're serving caviar, let me know," Rapaport said. "I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding. They had a wall of caviar. I still have some saved over." Cohen, who was taken aback by the admission, responded, "How have you been on the show 87 times, and I've never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt's wedding?" As Rapaport pointed out, he had been "shoveling" his down the gourmet spread for 23 years and insisted, "I'm still eating the caviar from there."

There is more than one noteworthy detail from the nuptials that the 51-year-old is still amazed by besides the caviar wall. "Billy Preston performed," Rapaport said of the late musician. "A lot of bucks there." According to Marie Claire, Melissa Etheridge also performed "Whole Lotta Love." Other event details include floral arrangements with over 50,000 roses and tulips, and a lobster dinner, accompanied by a fireworks display to top off the celebration, which took place on an ultra-private Malibu estate.Aside from Rapaport, celebrity guests included Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Edward Norton, Salma Hayek, David Spade, Dermot Mulroney, and Cameron Diaz were also among the celebrity guests.

Even though there is no clear indication of when Pitt proposed to Aniston, the duo took to the stage to show off the bride-to-be's new engagement ring at a Sting concert on Nov. 29, 1999. The ring, consisting of several round-cut diamonds, is reported to have cost $50,000. Despite tying the knot in July 2000, the former couple announced their divorce in 2005. He would later be with Angelina Jolie from 2004 until 2016, while she was with Justin Theroux from 2011 through 2018. As recently as a few years ago, Pitt and Aniston have made it clear that their friendship was nothing short of friendly. The ex and former husband reunited at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. in January 2020, as they were photographed backstage enjoying each other's company after she was named Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series for her role on The Morning Show. The pair reenacted a flirty scene from the 1982 classic film Fast Times at Ridgemont High at an all-star table read that same year.