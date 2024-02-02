Brad Pitt Reunites With Quentin Tarantino for Next Project

Brad Pitt will be reuniting with Quentin Tarantino, once again, for the filmmaker's next project. Deadline reports that Pitt has joined the cast of The Movie Critic, Tarantino's 11th — and possibly final — movie. The outlet speculates that Pitt could be playing the lead role, but this is not yet confirmed. This will mark the third time the pair after Inglorious Basterds (2009) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), for which Pitt won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Notably, Pitt isn't the only previous Tarantino collaborator who has been rumored for the new movie. In October, Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider teased — on his Hot Mic podcast with John Rocha — that John Travolta and Kurt Russell were possibly joining the cast of The Movie Critic. During the episode, Sneider revealed that Russell is among the names being tossed around for the film. Additional stars rumored to star in the movie are Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta.

Travolta has appeared in just one other Tarantino film, 1994's Pulp Fiction. Russell has appeared in three of Tarantino's films: Death Proof, The Hateful 8, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Sneider stated that he'd previously heard the actor and filmmaker had had a "falling out," but eventually made up. "I don't think that Quentin would make this last movie without him," Sneider said, then going on to add that there are also rumors that Russell may be up for a role in James Gunn's upcoming Superman Legacy film, though those rumors he cannot confirm at this time.

Tarantino is an acclaimed filmmaker, most well-known for films such as Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, and Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2. His most recent film is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a fictional story set during the time surrounding the infamous Manson Family murders. It stars Margot Robbie as the late Sharon Tate, as well as other A-list stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Bruce Dern, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Scoot McNairy, Lena Dunham, Clifton Collins Jr., Rumer Willis, Dreama Walker, Victoria Pedretti, Zoë Bell, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, and James Marsden.

Back in March, it was reported that Tarantino has set up his next film, which will be his 10th. In the past, the director has implied that he was retiring after making his 10th film, so speculation has been swirling since the new announcement. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources who claim to have knowledge of the project have stated that, while details are being kept under wraps, the film will reportedly have a female lead, and will be set in L.A. in the late 1970s. Tarantino himself has not confirmed or denied that the movie will be his last.