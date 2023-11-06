Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Make Rare Public Appearance Together

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon recently made a rare public appearance together. PEOPLE reports that a source revealed that the pair attended LACMA's 12th annual Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. However, they did not pose for photos together. "They were super loving. Laughing and joking with everyone around them," the source said. "They seemed to be having a good time."

Pitt, 59, and de Ramon, 32, reportedly had a romantic summer together, with another source previously telling PEOPLE that "they are doing great" and their relationship was "going very strong." The source added, "The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other's company and are very into each other. It's apparent to anyone who sees them together."

After years of heated legal back-and-forth, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's "divorce is final," according to a source. In Touch reports that the insider confirmed the finalization, and added that Jolie has also agreed to mediation in their battle over the Château Miraval estate they once owned together. "They've spent so much money on these legal battles, including the custody fight, and Angie eventually could have gone broke, so it's smart to cut her losses," the source said. "It's a huge victory for Brad."

The Seven actor was previously married to Jennifer Aniston, from 2000 until 2005. Their infamous split came as Pitt was rumored to have had a relationship with Jolie — his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star — whom he would go on to be with until 2016. Aniston eventually married actor Justin Theroux, but both couples eventually split.

Pitt and Jolie first began dating in 2006 and later married in 2014. They share six children. In 2016, Pitt and Jolie separated, with the actress filing for divorce by citing irreconcilable differences. "This decision was made for the health of the family," the couple's lawyer, Robert Offer, said in a statement at the time. "She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time."

In early 2021, it was reported that Jolie had "proof and authority in support" of domestic violence claims she brought against Pitt in the past, which were alleged to have involved an altercation with Maddox. Pitt had not spoken publicly about the ongoing court battle but has reportedly been upset at the leak regarding his children being willing to testify. A source told Page Six, "Brad and his camp has never attacked Angelina. But his camp feels this leak was calculated to sway opinion ahead of the conclusion of their trial."