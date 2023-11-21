Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Facing Huge Setback? New Rumors Called Into Question

Did Brad Pitt's Formula 1 racing movie suffer a major setback? According to The Sun, has been forced to "axe tens of millions of pounds worth of footage" from the movie due to issues regarding sponsors seen in the film. Pitt stars in the movie along with racing legend Lewis Hamilton who is also a producer.

"It really is a nightmare for Brad and the team," a source told The Sun. "A lot of events had been earmarked for filming throughout the year which would have helped reduce costs rather than having to recreate high-speed moments and wide shots. However, with all the sponsors changing it now makes the footage defunct. It's gutting for Brad and Lewis who see this project as their baby."

But the rumor of the movie being in trouble is not true. According to Jeff Sneider of The InSneider, the untitled film is set to be released in 2025 and the setback report is false. The footage that was reportedly "scrapped" is usable since the story takes place during the 2023 season. Sneider said steps will be taken in post-production to ensure continuity in the racing team's sponsors in the film. The sponsors are said to be committed for the duration of the project.

Shooting for the movie will continue into the new year and will have Pitt and co-star Damson Idris driving real F1 cars on the Grand Prix tracks. The film is being directed by Joseph Kosinski who is known for directing Top Gun: Maverick.

Earlier this year, Pitt spoke to Sky Sports about the film. "I would be a guy who raced in the '90s," he said of his own character, per PEOPLE. "He has a horrible crash and kind of craps out and disappears and then is racing in other disciplines. "Then his friend, played by Javier Bardem, is the team owner," Pitt continued. "They're the last place team, they're 21, 22 on the grid. They've never scored a point and they have a young phenom played by Damson Idris and he brings me in as kind of a Hail Mary and hijinks ensue. Tell you what's amazing about it, you'll see the cameras come out all over the car, the shots you've never seen speed, you've never seen G forces like this."