Brad Pitt Still Fighting With Angelina Jolie as His Awards Season Buzz Heats Up

Though the 2027 Oscars are still nearly five months away, actor Brad Pitt is already being mentioned as a contender to take home the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as Cliff Booth in Netflix’s The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.

Pitt’s Oscar’s buzz is familiar territory, considering he already has a pair of Academy Awards; one each for Best Supporting Actor (2020), and for Best Picture, which he was awarded as a producer (2014). Also familiar to Pitt are his disagreements with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, which have again presented themselves publicly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The acting pair were married for roughly two years and have been separated since 2016, though they haggled over divorce proceedings for close to a decade (often within the tabloids) and are still at odds over the ownership and partial sale of a French winery they at one point owned together.

Pitt and Jolie have continued to fight over financials related to the winery and other income with Pitt seeking for the court to review movie contracts and income from Jolie from 2017 – 2021. The reason Pitt wants Jolie’s financials uncovered, per TMZ, is related to his ongoing lawsuit against Jolie over the sale of her portion of the French winery. Pitt has alleged that Jolie sold her piece of the company to a “hostile” third party without first consulting Pitt. He’s also alleged that Jolie is refusing to make her income available (2017 – 21), while she argues that he does not have the right to that information.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

Jolie and Pitt have argued through the court system that she sold her stake in the winery out of necessity, which Pitt has been trying to prove untrue based on her income.

The fight shows no signs of ending anytime soon. In fact, it’s seemingly more likely Pitt could have another Oscar before he and Jolie settle their differences. Regardless of whether Pitt wins or not, the show must go on.

Polymarket bettors currently give Pitt a 5% chance of getting a nomination at the 2027 Oscars. Pitt trails quite a few actors in that space, including Polymarket’s top three; Matt Damon (92%), John Malkovich (87%), and Andrew Scott (86%).

Will Brad Pitt be nominated for Best Actor at the 99th Academy Awards?

Next year’s Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 14 from Hollywood.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.



