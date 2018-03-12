Brad Pitt Reportedly Makes Vow to Stay Celibate for a Year

It’s been over a year and a half since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, and now the Fight Club actor is implementing a self-imposed penance for the break-up.

According to The Sun, Pitt is reportedly vowing to stay celibate for an entire year as he tries to put his life back together.

“He’s getting trim, eating healthily and has cut out booze,” a source told The Sun. “He has been in relationships for pretty much all of his entire adult life. Now that he’s single, he’s doing things he’s previously been unable to do. He’s looking after No . 1.”

In an interview with Daily Mail following the initial reports of the divorce, Pitt said the ordeal was hard on the entire family, including the couple’s five kids.

“Truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good,” Pitt said, before claiming he’s swapping out alcohol for therapy. “You know, I just started therapy. I love it. I love it. I went through two therapists to get the right one.”

The Sun reports that Pitt had a fling with actress Sienna Miller in 2017, but it was brief. There were also rumors floating around that he and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston could potentially get back together after the Friends actress split from Wanderlust actor Justin Theroux, with Pitt supposedly going so far as to try and have the two meet in secret at a ski resort.

However that rumor was shot down when a source told People that the two had no intention of trying a relationship again, though they still remain friends.

“They haven’t seen each other in ages,” the source told People in February. “For well over a decade now they have lived totally separate lives and so not surprisingly, they have become totally different people than who they once were when they were together.”

“They broke up, and they did it because they had serious issues,” the source continued. “They’re not stupid. They remember why it didn’t work.”

A separate source told Entertainment Tonight that Aniston is deliberately not looking for another relationship anytime soon.

“She won’t fall in love anytime soon,” the source said. “All her friends are around her. That is the best supportive group.”

The source also mentioned Aniston is worried how her split from Theroux could affect her career.

“She hates the rumor mills and has been on an uptick with projects,” the source told ET. “Jennifer still cares about her image. She’s working very hard on her career.”