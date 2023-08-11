Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Divorce is Final: Source

After years of heated legal back-and-forth, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's "divorce is final," according to a source. In Touch reports that the insider confirmed the finalization, and added that Jolie has also agreed to mediation in their battle over the Château Miraval estate they once owned together. "They've spent so much money on these legal battles, including the custody fight, and Angie eventually could have gone broke, so it's smart to cut her losses," the source said. "It's a huge victory for Brad."

Château Miraval is the French estate and vineyard — which is owned by a company called Quimicum — where Pitt and Jole were married, back in August 2014. However, Jolie sold her share of the vineyard to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler. This has been the root of Pitt's issues, as he alleges she "acknowledged that there were only 'two ways forward,'" which were: "Pitt and Jolie could sell Miraval jointly, or Pitt could buy her out. The former couple thus began exclusive buyout negotiations."

Essentially, Pitt's concerns seem to boil down to what he says was a "mutual understanding" between himself and Jolie when they split, that they would not sell their individual stakes in the winery without consent from the other. In 2021, Jolie proposed selling her half to a then-unnamed buyer, who turned out to be Shefler. Pitt agreed to consider the sale but stated that the pair's "mutual understanding" gave him the right to refuse to agree to the sale.

However, Jolie went through with the sale, prompting Pitt to file a lawsuit. Pitt now claims that Jolie "terminated" negotiations when the former couple's child custody fight began heating up, and he is now left dealing with serious ramifications. "Stoli has attempted a hostile takeover of the wine business," the documents allege, "destabilizing Miraval's operations, seeking access to Miraval's confidential and proprietary information for the benefit of Shefler's competing enterprise, and trying to tear apart the winemaking partnership between the Pitt and Perrin families that is at the heart of Miraval and key to its success."

A source close to the situation previously told ET that Pitt is fighting in part because of his business partnership with winemaker Marc Perrin. "Brad is left once more fighting for his family to protect their assets and his partnership with Marc Perrin," the source stated. "Brad won't back down from bullies and won't abandon his [business] partner." Pitt was said to be seeking to have the matter settled in "a trial by jury," but it sounds as if the former couple may be able to settle the matter out of the courtroom.