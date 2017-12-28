Bow Wow Claims He Used to Date Kim Kardashian

Bow Wow is claiming he dated Kim Kardashian before she became one of the most famous people in the world.

The rapper, formerly known as Lil’ Bow Wow and whose real name is Shad Moss, said in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked that he previously dated the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, but kept things quiet because he had never dated “outside his race” before.

The 30-year-old musician claims that he and Kardashian linked up when she was still organizing closets as Paris Hilton’s best friend around 2007.

“We was cool, we remained friends. And this was right before Reggie Bush. The reason nobody knew is because of how I move,” he said. “We kicked it hard.”

Bow Wow said the two kept things on the down low because he had never dated a girl who wasn’t African-American. Kardashian is Armenian-American.

“I’m just so nervous because I never really dated outside my race before, this is different for a n—,” he said. “I don’t know how my fans going to look at it… so I kept that s— low and nobody really knew.”

The former child star wouldn’t go into the alleged relationship any more during the interview, saying he respects Kardashian’s husband Kanye West.

“I respect ‘Ye and all that, so therefore I ain’t gonna say everything all the way 100,” he said. “But you know — like I said, if I’m f—ing with somebody, I’m f—ing with somebody.”

The KKW Beauty CEO previously dated Ray J, with whom she filmed her famous sex tape, Nick Cannon and Nick Lachey. She has also been married three times, first to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, then to Kris Humphries, whom she split from 72 days after their 2013 wedding. She is currently married to West, whom she tied the knot with in 2014.

The couple has two children together, North, 4, and Saint, 2. They are expecting their third child via a surrogate.

Photo credit: Instagram / @shadmoss