Bode Miller’s Wife Breaks Down While Teaching Their New Baby How to Swim

Morgan Miller is reflecting on the tragedy she endured last year as her youngest son begins swim lessons.

Nearly one year after Morgan and her husband Bode Miller‘s 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier sadly drowned in a backyard pool, the couple brought their 6-month-old son Easton Vaughn Rekey to a swimming lesson.

The emotional moment brought tears to Morgan’s eyes, as she revealed as she posted photos from the lesson on her Instagram Stories Monday, adding she was both happy and sad about the new experience.

In the first photo of her youngest child with the instructor, who looked rather content in his back and yellow swim shirt and trunks, she wrote that Easton is spending about ten minutes a day in the water.

She added that watching her son learn how to swim was an emotional moment for her, as he “life saving” skill may have prevented her daughter’s fatal pool incident.

“I cried tears of hope watching my baby boy learn this life saving skill,” Morgan wrote. “…and then tears of sadness because it was all I had to do to keep my baby girl here.”

On Tuesday, Morgan returned to Instagram Stories as Easton carried one with his lessons, which PEOPLE writes are based on a program called Infant Swimming Resource’s Self-Rescue (ISR) which teaches babies Easton’s age to roll onto their backs and then “float, rest and breathe” until help arrives.

“Day 2,” she captioned a photo of Easton with the ISR swim instructor. “So proud of you baby boy.”

Later, Morgan posted another video of her smiling son inside after the lesson, lying on his belly and wearing a diaper as he happily looked at his mom.

“Did you like swimming lessons? Did you float?” Morgan sweetly asked a smiling Easton in the clip.

The Millers welcomed Easton on Oct. 5, four months after Emeline drowned in a pool in the Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County, California. The couple also share son Nash, 3. Bode also has son Samuel and daughter Neesyn from previous relationships.

On Aug. 17, Morgan opened up about Emeline’s final moments along with a photo of herself cradling her daughter in her arms as Emeline was being given oxygen.

“I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love,” she wrote at the time. “I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains.”

“Every step we take forward is because of you and Levi,” Morgan added. “Your footprint will forever be left on this world. I love you, My baby girl.”

Since then Morgan has kept her daughter’s memory alive, frequently sharing sweet memories on social media.