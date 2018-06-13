Photos of the Birth of Bode Miller’s Late Daughter Reveal Bittersweet ‘Amazing’ Day

Bode and Morgan Miller are mourning the loss of their infant daughter Emeline Miller, and fans are looking back at the couple’s bittersweet photos of her.

Two photos in particular are drawing attention, and those are the ones the couple shared the day Emeline was born.

On the morning of Nov. 5, 2016, the couple welcomed her to the world with an emotional home birth.

Morgan announced the birth of Emeline, her second child with Bode, with the above photo of herself cradling the newborn.

“Our baby girl made her way earthside this morning 🎀👶🏼,” Morgan wrote. “7 lbs 4 oz 20.5′ grateful for another successful homebirth.”

Bode followed the next day with a candid shot from the big day.

The photo sees the proud papa carrying his son Nash as Morgan holds Emeline in her arms.

“It was an amazing day for the Miller family yesterday as we welcomed our baby girl,” Bode wrote.

The comment sections of those photos has been filling up with condolence messages in the wake of Emeline’s passing.

“This is such a beautiful photo,” one commenter wrote. “May your Angel Emmy always watch over you. My deepest condolences.”

Another commenter added, “My most sincere condolences to the Miller family.”

Emeline died shortly after a pool accident that occurred on Saturday.

Not much is known about the incident, but 19-month-old toddler somehow fell into a neighbor’s pool during a get-together.

She was apparently found several minutes later, and CPR was administered. She was alive at the time with a weak pulse. She was soon transported to nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The couple then broke the news to their friends and admirers through emotional Instagram posts on Monday.

“We are beyond devastated,” the couple wrote on their respective Instagram profiles. “Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

They posted another message on Tuesday that expressed their gratitude for their midwives and fans during this trying time.

“Thank you for all the love and support and to our midwives Lindsey Meehleis and Courtney Ellis for helping us find the support our family needs during this impossible time,” Bode wrote.

No other details on Emeline’s passing are available at this time.