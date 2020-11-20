✖

Bobby Brown is asking for prayers after the death of son Bobby Brown Jr. last week at the age of 28. The musician, 52, told TMZ his family is devastated by Brown Jr.'s death at his Los Angeles home, which the outlet reported is still under investigation, as the cause of death currently unclear.

"Please keep my family in your prayers at this time," Brown told TMZ Thursday. "Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain." The family added to the outlet that Brown Jr. was experiencing flu-like symptoms before his death, but had not tested positive for COVID-19.

Karey Graves, a friend of Brown Jr.'s, told the Daily Mail that he had a heart condition when he was younger, calling her just before his death to tell her he was feeling sick and "you never know what you’ll die from." Graves said it was an "eerie," conversation like Brown Jr. "knew something was going to happen," but that he refused to seek medical help because of a "phobia of hospitals."

Despite the family's belief that Brown Jr. did not have COVID-19, Graves hypothesized he could have. "From my view, I feel like he had COVID or maybe another illness that didn’t make it easy for his pre-existing heart condition. He definitely knew something was going to happen," Graves said, adding that it sounded like Brown Jr. had a "super bad cold" with an intense cough while on the phone with her.

Brown Jr.'s brother Landon has been mourning the loss of his brother, sharing Wednesday a photo of his late loved one on Instagram captioned, "I love you forever King." He shared a video Thursday of the siblings singing along to Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself," adding below, "Everything hurts King...."

Brown Jr.'s death comes five years after that of his half-sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died on July 26, 2015, at the age of 22. Bobbi Kristina tragically died after suffering irreversible brain damage and spent six months in a coma after she was found unconscious in a bathtub at her home in Roswell, Georgia. Bobbi Kristina was buried in New Jersey next to her late mother, Whitney Houston, who died in February 2012 at the age of 48 after she was also found unresponsive in a bathtub. The cause of her death was determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office as a drowning and the "effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use."