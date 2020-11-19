Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

✖

Tragedy has again struck Bobby Brown and his family. On Wednesday evening, TMZ reported that Brown's son, Bobby Brown Jr., has died. He was reportedly found dead in his home in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday. Brown Jr. was 28.

Police are reportedly still investigating this matter. Sources told TMZ that the authorities do not believe that foul play was involved in Brown Jr.'s passing. Brown Jr. is the son of the "My Prerogative" singer and his former girlfriend Kim Ward. The 28-year-old's passing comes almost six years after his sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died as a result of a drowning and drug intoxication. Bobbi Kristina, the daughter of Brown and the late Whitney Houston, was originally found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Atlanta home in January 2015. The 22-year-old was later placed into a medically-induced coma for several months before she ultimately passed away in July 2015.

According to Us Weekly, Bobbi Kristina was buried alongside her mother. Houston died at the age of 48 in February 2021 of drowning due to coronary artery disease and cocaine intoxication. Bobbi Kristina's cause of death was revealed in March 2016, over a year after she was initially found unresponsive in her home. A statement from the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office read, “The cause of Bobbi Kristina Brown’s death as determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner is: Lobar pneumonia. Due to: Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, delayed effects. Due to: Immersion of face in water complicating mixed drug intoxication.”

Following his sister's passing, Brown Jr. reportedly took to social media in order to speak out about the matter, as Billboard noted. In a series of messages that he posted on Twitter, he lamented Bobbi Kristina's death and also took direct aim at those who had recently followed him after her passing. He wrote at the time, "People really dont give a f— about you unless your relevant , and they don't love you till your famous or gone. I don't want these follows. This is real life for me, this is my life, my sister. Not a f—ing trending topic." He added, "People wanna be able to say they feel my pain. But nah. You f—ing don't, you have no idea. You haven't been thru half of it."