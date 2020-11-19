Bobby Brown's fans Send Condolences After His Son Bobby Jr.'s Death

Fans are sending messages of love and support to R&B artist and producer Bobby Brown following the death of his son, Bobby Brown Jr. Brown Jr., whom the "My Prerogative" singer shared with Kim Ward, died Wednesday. He was 28.

At this time, details surrounding his passing remain unclear, and a cause of death has not been released. The 28-year-old was found dead in his Los Angeles home Wednesday afternoon, TMZ was the first to report. Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Jeff Lee confirmed to CNN that officers had responded to a call for a medical emergency at around 1:50 p.m. local time. Upon arrival at the scene, Brown Jr. was pronounced dead. Foul play is not suspected. Nick Szatmari, the agent for Brown senior, said he had 'no comment" regarding his son's death.

News of Brown Jr.'s death immediately sent shockwaves through social media. Shortly after the reports first surfaced, many people took to various social media platforms to react, many sending their condolences and messages of support to the "Every Little Step" singer. Keep scrolling to see some of those messages.