Bobby Brown's fans Send Condolences After His Son Bobby Jr.'s Death
Fans are sending messages of love and support to R&B artist and producer Bobby Brown following the death of his son, Bobby Brown Jr. Brown Jr., whom the "My Prerogative" singer shared with Kim Ward, died Wednesday. He was 28.
At this time, details surrounding his passing remain unclear, and a cause of death has not been released. The 28-year-old was found dead in his Los Angeles home Wednesday afternoon, TMZ was the first to report. Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Jeff Lee confirmed to CNN that officers had responded to a call for a medical emergency at around 1:50 p.m. local time. Upon arrival at the scene, Brown Jr. was pronounced dead. Foul play is not suspected. Nick Szatmari, the agent for Brown senior, said he had 'no comment" regarding his son's death.
News of Brown Jr.'s death immediately sent shockwaves through social media. Shortly after the reports first surfaced, many people took to various social media platforms to react, many sending their condolences and messages of support to the "Every Little Step" singer. Keep scrolling to see some of those messages.
Bobby Brown has experienced so much loss ... so much loss. Wishing him some peace and serenity in this awful time. https://t.co/2yHm4Mn9bF— Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) November 19, 2020
Bobby Brown has gone through it. Two of his children, his wife, and his parents are all gone. Pray for that man. That’s a lot for anyone to bear. Just imagine going through it in the public eye.— des.📸 (@deswiththecanon) November 19, 2020
Brown Jr.'s death followed years of loss for his father. On Feb. 11, 2012, singer Whitney Houston was found submerged in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills, California, hotel. Brown and Houston married in 1992 and had separated in 2007.
My goodness, feeling incredibly sad for Bobby Brown.— Noir (@RiyoNoir) November 19, 2020
Man God bless Bobby Brown the thought of loosing two children is heartbreaking😩— unavailable (@samjade_xo) November 19, 2020
Houston's death was ruled accidental by a coroner. Heart disease and cocaine were named as contributing factors. She was 48.
When I heard the news I prayed it was a hoax. All I'm gonna say is My Most Deepest and Sincere Condolences to Kim & Bobby. I am praying for your strength at this time. Fun times during rehearsals for FACES: The Play. S.I.P. Bobby Brown Jr. 😢💔— BIRTH Productions (@BIRTH_Believe) November 19, 2020
💔💔 #BobbyBrown #BobbyBrownJr pic.twitter.com/1mapFsibwr
Jesus. This is truly heartbreaking. Praying for #BobbyBrown and his entire family. 😢🙏🏾🕊🤍 https://t.co/afhpXW7cGD— K A L E M A, MS.c, M.A.🇧🇿 (@KalemaElizabeth) November 19, 2020
Just three years later, Brown and Houston's only child, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died at the age of 22. She was discovered face down in a bathtub in January 2015 at her Roswell, Georgia home.
So sorry to hear about the passing of #bobbybrownjr. I pray God provide #BobbyBrown and his family, especially Bobby with some strength through this difficult time. He has been through so much. God Bless. Heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/fSyZEwb5wc— Ms.48 (@tnja39) November 19, 2020
Prayers to my favorite #bobbybrown so much loss. He is in my thoughts https://t.co/HZokAc3Ihp— HippieFlowerGirl💐🍄🧘🏽♀️✌🏾💞 (@ashababy80) November 19, 2020
The 22-year-old was later placed into a medically-induced coma. She remained in a coma for six months before passing away in July 2015.
My condolences to Bobby Brown & the family during this time of bereavement. Prayers going up🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🖤💯💫💫💫 https://t.co/US7gBP2LSn— Everlenea Smith (@LadyAriesE) November 19, 2020
This is so awful 💔— Elizabeth&her2cats (@lizandhercats) November 19, 2020
My goodness #BobbyBrown has so much heartache 😢
Sending condolence prayers to family 🙏❤ https://t.co/UbdtqOrfnV
A year after she was found unresponsive in her home, a cause of death was revealed. A statement from the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office read, "The cause of Bobbi Kristina Brown's death as determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner is: Lobar pneumonia. Due to: Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, delayed effects. Due to: Immersion of face in water complicating mixed drug intoxication." Bobbi Kristina was buried alongside her mother.
Bobby Brown has experienced too much loss, man. Way too much loss. https://t.co/j3VllfTcWw— Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) November 19, 2020
Positive vibes only for Bobby Brown. Can’t imagine what losing 2 children and an ex-wife does to a person. PRAYERS UP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Y7GOysuQNu— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) November 19, 2020
In the years that followed Bobbi Kristina's death, Brown fought to have his daughter's boyfriend, Nick Gordon, held accountable. Gordon was found liable in a civil case for her death.
man, prayers for Bobby Brown and his mental health during this time. losing 2 children isn’t something a parent should have to experience. https://t.co/0hNTFv6uaf— . (@hosthetics) November 19, 2020
His son, daughter & wife.. Praying for Bobby Brown fr https://t.co/SnxTBg2Mwr— big turbo (@turbocrob) November 19, 2020
In January 2020, Gordon was found unresponsive in an Orlando hotel room. An autopsy and toxicology report found that he died as a result of heroin toxicity.