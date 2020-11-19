Bobby Brown's fans Send Condolences After His Son Bobby Jr.'s Death

By Allison Schonter

Fans are sending messages of love and support to R&B artist and producer Bobby Brown following the death of his son, Bobby Brown Jr. Brown Jr., whom the "My Prerogative" singer shared with Kim Ward, died Wednesday. He was 28.

At this time, details surrounding his passing remain unclear, and a cause of death has not been released. The 28-year-old was found dead in his Los Angeles home Wednesday afternoon, TMZ was the first to report. Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Jeff Lee confirmed to CNN that officers had responded to a call for a medical emergency at around 1:50 p.m. local time. Upon arrival at the scene, Brown Jr. was pronounced dead. Foul play is not suspected. Nick Szatmari, the agent for Brown senior, said he had 'no comment" regarding his son's death.

News of Brown Jr.'s death immediately sent shockwaves through social media. Shortly after the reports first surfaced, many people took to various social media platforms to react, many sending their condolences and messages of support to the "Every Little Step" singer. Keep scrolling to see some of those messages.

Brown Jr.'s death followed years of loss for his father. On Feb. 11, 2012, singer Whitney Houston was found submerged in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills, California, hotel. Brown and Houston married in 1992 and had separated in 2007.

prevnext

Houston's death was ruled accidental by a coroner. Heart disease and cocaine were named as contributing factors. She was 48.

prevnext

Just three years later, Brown and Houston's only child, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died at the age of 22. She was discovered face down in a bathtub in January 2015 at her Roswell, Georgia home.

prevnext

The 22-year-old was later placed into a medically-induced coma. She remained in a coma for six months before passing away in July 2015.

prevnext

A year after she was found unresponsive in her home, a cause of death was revealed. A statement from the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office read, "The cause of Bobbi Kristina Brown’s death as determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner is: Lobar pneumonia. Due to: Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, delayed effects. Due to: Immersion of face in water complicating mixed drug intoxication." Bobbi Kristina was buried alongside her mother. 

prevnext

In the years that followed Bobbi Kristina's death, Brown fought to have his daughter's boyfriend, Nick Gordon, held accountable. Gordon was found liable in a civil case for her death.

prevnext
0comments

In January 2020, Gordon was found unresponsive in an Orlando hotel room. An autopsy and toxicology report found that he died as a result of heroin toxicity.

prev
Start the Conversation

of