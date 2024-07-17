Drake Shares Video of Flooded Toronto Mansion

The flash flooding in Toronto this week reached Drake, who posted a photo of water rushing into his mansion. The rapper posted a video of the situation, with the joking caption: "This better be Espresso Martini." Commenters were horrified, and Drake was far from the only person caught in the flood over the last few days.

On Tuesday, Toronto saw more rainfall in a four-hour period than it usually sees in the entire month of July, according to a report by CNN. Streets were flooded, subway stations were submerged, and tens of thousands of people were left without power. The water clearly also reached the upscale Bridle Path neighborhood, where Drake lives in a mansion that fans have become very familiar with in recent months. Nicknamed "The Embassy," a photo of the home was used as the cover art for Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us."

Commenters were horrified to see Drake standing in the brownish water, wondering if it might include waste or sewage as in other natural disasters. However, others questioned what Drake could have done to avoid the mess. The rapper seemed to be recording inside a walk-in closet, according to a report by TMZ, but his 50,000 square-foot mansion has plenty of other assets that will be devastated by this flooding. The home cost Drake $100 million, and includes an indoor basketball court, a home theater, a swimming pool and more.

Toronto got just under four inches of rain on Tuesday alone, adding to the saturation from other recent heavy storms. Photos from the city posted online showed cars floating on the way and pedestrians wading through deep water in normally dry spaces. At its peak, the city had 167,000 customers out of power, and the fire department received 1,700 calls for service. Even city hall sprung a leak in the ceiling, according to The Toronto Star.

Toronto's Mayor Olivia Chow gave a press conference saying that this disaster was caused by the combination of aging infrastructure and the effects of climate change. She said: "We really, seriously, have to deal with climate change, because these kinds of days are going to be a lot more frequent." Many pundits agreed, noting that it has been a devastating season all throughout North America, with record-setting storms and other anomalies.