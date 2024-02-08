Bobbi Althoff's Husband Is Divorcing Her in Wake of Viral Podcast Interviews

Podcaster Bobbi Althoff is facing divorce proceedings from her husband after three years of marriage. Legal documents obtained by The Blast reveal that the podcaster's husband, Cory Althoff, filed for a dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Courts.

As the filing outlines, Cory claims that the former couple has separated since July 4, 2023. He is seeking joint custody of their two daughters.

Bobbi has gone viral over the past several months thanks to her distinct interviewing style, including her habit of always being in a foul mood. She has interviewed celebrities like Drake, Lil' Yachty, and Offset. A TikTok she created in 2021 focused on sharing updates about her pregnancy. Her podcast, The Really Good Podcast, was created in 2023.

Per Vox, Bobbi's manner is "unfazed, dry, bored in an ironic way." Her sardonic demeanor exudes an unflappable sense of indifference towards her interview subjects. She appears disinterested despite asking about their attire, lifestyle, and culinary preferences. When her guests reveal their answers, she often greets them with impassive sarcasm and prolonged silence, leaving them in a state of unease.

In January 2020, Bobbi married Cory Althoff, a programmer and senior vice president at CompTIA. Bobbi met her ex-husband on Bumble, and they went on to have two daughters, who were born in December 2019 and June 2022, respectively. She prefers to refer to them as Richard and Concrete to keep their identities hidden.

Within the divorce filing, Cory asked the court not to provide either of them with spousal support. Furthermore, he suggested that the nature of their community property would be determined in the future. While Bobbi keeps some personal details of her private life away from the public, she has revealed that she suffers from depression.

Bobbi gained viral attention following the Drake interview, during which she interviewed the rapper while they were both sitting on a bed, covered underneath blankets. Despite her aloofness on camera, Drake was charmed if a little confused by Bobbi's attitude towards the superstar. One clip shows Drake laughing when she refers to Tyga as Kylie Jenner's husband and playing her "Rack City" on his iPhone.

"There's no prep, and that's the fun of it," she explained to Cosmopolitan in August. "I think that's why celebrities are down to do it. They know it's a character, and we just wing it. It's not a real interview. I'm not trying to get hard-hitting information about you — I'm not trying to uncover anything. It's just a conversation. It's really a parody of a good interview." Immediately following the Drake episode, Bobbi's name and podcast shot up in searches.