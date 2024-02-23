Bobbi Althoff and Ex-Husband Settle Divorce After Two Weeks

Bobbi Althoff and her estranged husband Cory Althoff have settled their divorce. Two weeks after Cory filed papers to end their three-year marriage, The Really Good Podcast host, 26, responded to his filing, stating in legal documents filed at a Los Angeles court on Feb. 21 that they have "reached a global martial settlement agreement, including resolution of all property."

In the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Bobbi cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, just as Cory did in his filing, which listed their date of separation as July 4, 2023. The documents also stated, "We have already exchanged preliminary declarations of disclosures, and reached a global marital settlement agreement, including resolution of all property in anticipation of filing the dissolution." Similar to Cory, Bobbi is also seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children, daughters Isla, 1, and Luca, 3. In their filings, both Bobbi and Cory requested that the court terminate the ability to award spousal support to either party.

Bobbi filed the court documents two weeks after she addressed the end of her marriage. In a statement shared to Instagram just after Cory's divorce filing, the podcaster, who has since been spotted on numerous occasions without her wedding ring, told her followers, "As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce. As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife."

"Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person," she continued. "While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him."

Since confirming their split after four years of marriage – the former couple tied the knot on Jan. 31, 2020 – Bobbi has kept busy. She went on to make her first appearance post-divorce news on Thursday, Feb. 8 when she was spotted in Los Angeles without her wedding ring. She also recently attended the 2024 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California on Feb. 18, also without her ring. Bobbi has also kept up with her podcasting duties, releasing a new podcast episode featuring Wiz Khalifa.