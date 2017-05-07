Bob Wilson, Father of Luke and Owen Wilson, Has Passed Away at 75

Robert A. “Bob” Wilson has passed away at the age of 75 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The public broadcasting giant is the father of actors Luke and Owen Wilson, according to PEOPLE.

Bob headed up Dallas-area station KERA and even became the focus of a documentary, Bob Wilson and the Early Years of KERA.

In 2015, Owen told the Dallas Morning News, “It is a rough thing. It’s one of those things where if somebody had said 10 years ago, when my dad and I were joking around, having a putting match, that this is the position your dad’s going to be in, where he basically needs 24-hour care, you’d think, ‘Gosh, I won’t be able to handle that. That’s just not possible.’”

He added, “But it does happen. Such things just happen in life,” he continued. “You just have to do your best to deal with it. You’ve got no choice but to accept it. And then, you sort of still look for the things to be grateful for. He is at home, taken care of, and he has people around that love him.”

In the wake of Bob’s passing, Luke has urged fans and friends mourning the TV great to make donations to PBS in his father’s memory.

