Bob Saget Memorial Comedy Special Coming to Netflix

Bob Saget will be memorialized with a special tribute special set for Netflix. Several of his celebrity friends are joining forces to share beloved memories of the Full House dad. Mike Binder, one of Saget's best friends, was the brains behind the event that took place at the famed The Comedy Store in West Hollywood in Jan. The special will be available in June on the streaming service. Binder made the announcement on the Dystopia Tonight! with John Poveromo podcast and explained he was able to convince Netflix when he showed a video of the star-studded event to the streaming giant's head of comedy. Tributes include Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Saget's Full House co-star John Stamos, Jeff Ross and John Mayer.

The tribute announcement comes after Saget's lawyer Brian H. Bieber told Entertainment Weekly that police records from the night of Saget's passing reveal what occurred. The comedian died from brain injuries from a fall in his Orlando, FL hotel room. He was on a comedy tour at the time of his death. "Bob passed away after a fall and hitting his head in his hotel room," the statement reads. "Now that the medical examiner's and police department's records have been released after their respective thorough investigations, the Saget family would appreciate privacy to mourn in peace."

In addition to the police report, it was also noted that Saget had some "weird' interactions. "The only thing I noticed, it's hard to pick up," production coordinator Richard Stanford told authorities. "His conversations kept getting weird. He'd talk, and then he'd just change it in between....I don't know if he stumbled over words, the train of thought just changed a couple of times."

Saget's family's wish to have details sealed, including photos of Saget following his death, are being honored. Police have released some details of the scene and photos of the hotel room itself, but photos that featured Saget's body were marked confidential.

"The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob's dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss," Bieber added. "We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward. All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated."