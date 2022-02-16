Bob Saget’s Family Sues to Keep Death Investigation Details Private

Bob Saget’s family is taking serious legal action in light of his passing. In order to prevent the details surrounding his death from becoming public, Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and daughters from a prior marriage, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, are suing the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and a local coroner, per Page Six. In their lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday, the family is claiming that records associated with Saget’s death were “confidential and exempt from disclosure to the public” under state law.

With this lawsuit, Saget’s family is aiming to prevent Florida officials from releasing photos and records connected to the investigation. More specifically, the lawsuit states that they are trying to prevent the release of “photographs, video recordings, audio recordings” and “statutorily protected information” to the public. Rizzo and Saget’s three daughters have said that the release of this information would cause “irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish and emotional distress.”

This news comes shortly after Saget’s cause of death was revealed. It was determined that the Full House star died as a result of a brain bleed. Authorities have theorized that Saget, who was spending the night at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida following a stand-up comedy performance, hit his head and did not realize the full extent of the injury. Examiners reportedly found “an obvious bruise on the back of his head.” Saget reportedly died in his sleep as a result. His family subsequently released a statement in which they spoke about the details of the investigation. They also urged Saget’s fans to remember him fondly by focusing on the laughter that he brought to the world.

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the statement read. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed away from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved. As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”