Bob Saget Stands by ‘Fuller House’ Co-Star Lori Loughlin Amid College Admissions Scandal

Bob Saget is standing by longtime friend and Fuller House co-star Lori Loughlin as she and husband Mossimo Giannulli face charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia, 20, and Bella, 21, admitted to the University of Southern California under the guise of crew team recruits.

In a new interview with Fox News, Saget admitted he was done staying mum on the issue and ready to come out in full support of Loughlin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love the people I love, and people go through life, and stuff happens,” Saget said. “For a while, I was saying, ‘No comment,’ and now there’s just no point in talking about it because I’ve answered it. What I would say is, I love the people I love, and I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years. I don’t cut people out.”

“I’ve never had any friends growing up,” he added. “So, I’m lucky to have any in the first place.”

The comedian was similarly supportive in March while talking to paparazzi alongside Loughlin’s Full House husband, John Stamos, in a video shared by Entertainment Tonight.

“I usually don’t do interviews on the street, but you love who you love in your life,” Saget said at the time “Candace [Cameron Bure] said it really good at the Kids’ Choice Awards. You love who you love.”

After the prosecutor added federal programs bribery to Loughlin and Giannulli’s list of charges, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE, “This stress is about to break them.”

“They feel like this is David versus Goliath,” the source said. “How do you go up against the federal government, when the government has decided to make an example out of you? How can you possibly move forward from this?”

“She is angry, she is sad, but most of all, she is terrified,” the insider added of Loughlin. “It just gets worse and worse for her. And you have to remember: nothing new has happened. They could have charged her with all of this last spring. But they waited. She feels like she is a scapegoat.”

Photo credit: Getty Images