Why Bob Saget’s Death Records Won’t Be Made Public

A judge has formally granted a permanent injunction to Bob Saget’s family in regards to the release of his death records. PEOPLE reported that they were granted the permanent injunction on Monday by Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu. Saget’s family, including his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his adult daughters from a prior marriage, previously petitioned the court to prevent the release of these records to the public.

Brian Bieber, the attorney for the Saget family, released a statement about the ruling in which he expressed his clients’ gratitude. His statement began, “The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob’s dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss.” The attorney continued, “We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward. All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated.”

In mid-February, Rizzo, and Saget’s daughters —Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — filed a lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office in order to prevent the release of documents tied to Saget’s death. In their petition, they requested that any information gathered about the circumstances behind Saget’s death be exempt from public records, as they said that releasing them “would cause irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress.” Judge Chiu did grant the family an emergency injunction a day after they originally filed the lawsuit.

This legal matter came about a month after Saget’s untimely death. In early January, he was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old at the time of his death. A month later, it was reported that his cause of death was a brain bleed that stemmed from the comedian possibly striking his head on an object and not realizing the severity of the injury. Following the report, his family released a statement in which they acknowledged the conclusion to the investigation.

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” their statement read. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed away from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved. As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”