Frankie Muniz Reveals ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Dad Bryan Cranston Still Checks in On Him

Frankie Muniz has had plenty of attention in the past year after his entrance into the world of NASCAR. According to Deadline, one of the many checking in on Muniz is his television dad Bryan Cranston, and he’s always checked in since they played father and son on TV.

The Malcolm in the Middle star spoke with Michael Rosenbaum on the Inside of You podcast, revealing that Cranston checks in “every couple of weeks” since the sitcom days.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I started working with him when I was 11, 12 years old. He really became like a father figure to me,” Muniz tells Rosenbaum. “And then even still to this day, he’s essentially like a Hollywood god at this point. You know what I mean? He’s done incredible films, incredible shows, won tons of awards. He’s literally It.

“He still reaches out to me every couple of weeks, check in on me. He really cares about what I’m doing, comes to the races, if my band was playing, came to shows. I mean, he’s such an inspiration, and like I said, that’s what I strive to be that for someone else in the future,” he continued.

Malcolm in the Middle ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006. Muniz played the titular Malcolm, while Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek played his parents Hal and Lois. The Breaking Bad star recently teased a potential movie reunion for the sitcom in 2023, talking to E! News about the potential.

“There was some talk about the possibility of doing, like, a reunion movie of Malcolm in the Middle,” Cranston said. “We had such a great family on that, and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up — like, ‘Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later. I can’t believe it’s already that, but that would be fun to do.”