Soap Opera Legend Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: Ian Smith Has Filmed His Final ‘Neighbours’ Scenes

Australian soap opera legend Ian Smith has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. The actor, best known for his decades-long portrayal of Harold Bishop on Neighbours, told Australia’s 10 News First program that he has already filmed his last scenes on Ramsay Street and will be leaving the show after he was diagnosed with “non-fixable” pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma, a rare form of lung cancer.

“I found out a few months back that I have cancer. I have a very aggressive, non-fixable cancer. They expect me to die,” the 85-year-old, who lost his wife Gail to cancer in 2019, said. “I’ve had three chemos – although, the first one wasn’t chemo, it was immunotherapy, which is reasonably new to the medical world. I’ve really put my hand up, I think just to be a guinea pig plus the fact I don’t want to die, I want to stay alive with quality as long as I can – and if they can do that, I’m very happy. But I wake up every morning hoping there’s no pain, because I know that’s the beginning of the bad part.”

In the Dec. 2 interview with Australia’s 10 News First, the cameras followed Smith during his last day on the Neighbours set, Smith revealing, “It isn’t just my last day in Neighbours, it’s my last day of work.”

Smith joined Neighbours in 1987 and has appeared on the soap on and off for over 50 years in the role of Harold Bishop. The show confirmed Smith’s exit in a Dec. 2 X post, writing, “Harold waves goodbye to Ramsay Street. We’re sharing the sad news that Ian Smith will soon be stepping away from the beloved role of Harold Bishop. Ian first played Harold in 1987 and it’s been a huge privilege to welcome him back to the show over the years.”

“The way the residents of Ramsay Street feel about Harold is how we all feel about Ian – we couldn’t love him more than we do,” executive producer Jason Herbison added. “Despite the challenges he was facing with his health, he wanted to give Harold a proper send-off. It was a very emotional moment on set as we paid tribute to him and the incredible contribution he has made to the show.”

In the Australia’s 10 News First footage, Smith told his castmates and crew that he had lived the “most privileged life” and “met the most beautiful people” during his time on the soap.

Reflecting on his diagnosis and his eventual passing, Smith said, “We’re all dying, but when you find out specifically when you’re going to die, you become a very different person. I’ve seen so many deaths. At the age of 85, you see so many. I’ve seen some good ones, and I’ve seen bad ones. The bad have been few. Soon I’m going to be one of the few who die from pleomorphic [and] I’m hoping I’ll go the nice way.”